A lot of weddings are happening in the entertainment industry. After and Sanjay Gagnani, now popular TV actress is all set to walk down the aisle with food and travel photographer Kapil Tejwani. The actress will tie the knot on January 22, 2022. Sources close to Kundali Bhagya were quoted by ETimes TV saying that Mansi's wedding festivities will begin from January 21. The actress and her family have already started preparing for D-day. Their grand wedding will take place in Mumbai.

Mansi and Kapil met at a shoot of a commercial a few years ago but then lost touch. After seven years, the two connected again and started dating in 2019. It wasn't love at first sight for the couple but they had a rather mature approach towards their relationship and took their time to know each other better. Their connection became stronger and they finally decided to take the plunge.

On the work front, Mansi started her career with Suvreen Guggal: Topper Of The Year. Currently, the actress is seen in Kundali Bhagya and had joined the show midway in August. She played the character of Sonakshi who is Karan's friend. She spoke about working with Balaji for the first in a statement.

Mansi said, "I must say that is this my first show with Balaji, and I couldn’t have got a better role or a better show to start off with. I was extremely excited to even begin shooting on the show because I was reuniting with Dheeraj after our last show together in 2016 so, i am happy to shoot with him again. I met him and Shraddha during a photoshoot and was very warmly received by both of them. In fact, i feel the entire team is very sweet, I have also had the pleasure of meeting a few of them during my look tests and I am eager to begin shooting with all of them. I also hope the audience loves this new role of mine."