After separating from Mohit Abrol, Ishqbaaaz's Mansi Srivastava to marry Kapil Tejwani on THIS DATE

A lot of weddings are happening in the entertainment industry. After Shraddha Arya and Sanjay Gagnani, now popular TV actress Mansi Srivastava is all set to walk down the aisle with food and travel photographer Kapil Tejwani.