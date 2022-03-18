Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently celebrated their first Holi with their daughter Ziana. The couple seems to have reunited on the occasion of Holi amid rumours of trouble in marriage. Well, 's brother Rajeev recently shared a series of pictures with his wife Charu and their daughter Ziana. He captioned the posts as, “Ziana s first Holi with her mommy & daddy wishing everyone a Happy Holi .. Love & Light.” Also Read - Holi 2022: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her traditional outfit; netizen says 'suit ka bhi nikal diya juloos' – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Well, there were reports of trouble in Charu and Rajeev's marriage as the two were seen travelling and posting pictures separately. A source close to the couple had said that the two have been again facing incompatibility issues since the time they got married.