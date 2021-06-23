Amidst legal battle with husband Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal shares fun pictures with son Kavish

actor and his wife shocked everyone when they opened about facing trouble in their marriage. On June 1, Nisha complained against her husband about domestic violence. The two even spoke about their broken marriage in front of the media. The actress has been living separately from her estranged husband Karan and is spacing quality time with her son Kavish. Recently, she shared an adorable picture of her four years old son Kavish on her Instagram page. She captioned the pictures as, "Normalcy seems like a challenge…taken!" Also Read - Trending TV news today: Shaheer Sheikh approached for Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Pearl V Puri gets bail, Nisha Rawal celebrates son Kavish's birthday and more

Take a look at the cute pictures:

In the pictures, Nisha can be seen enjoying snack time with her little one. She donned blue dungarees paired with a peach-colored T-shirt. Kavish can be seen wearing sunglasses and look super cute.

A few days back, Nisha shared pictures from her son’s space theme birthday party. She wrote, "Happy Birthday sweetheart! 4 years of pure bliss is what you have given to me my Littloo @kavishmehra You will only blessed with God’s choicest blessings & I shall protect your innocence until my last breath! Thank you for giving me this joy and choosing me to be your mother The 4 lovely angels who put this special day together for me & my Littloo: Kajal, Bharti, Chandni & Rishika you are amazing!" Karan also penned down a loving post for his son.

Earlier this month, Nisha had filed a domestic violence case against Karan and he was arrested. But was granted bail soon. Karan had accused Nisha of hitting her head on the wall to implicate him during their discussion on the alimony. He even denied the charges of having an affair.

On the personal front, Karan and Nisha got married on November 24, 2012, after dating for 5 years.