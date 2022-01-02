Ankita Lokhande TROLLED for posting pool party pics; netizens say, 'Iski shaadi bachho ki summer vacations se bhi lambi jaa rhi h'

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande had a pool party with her husband Vicky Jain and her friends. Ankita captioned the post as, 'This year will be stronger,braver,kinder and unstoppable This year will be fierce!! What say girls ????' Ankita got brutally trolled for her pool party pictures and netizens filled her comments section with nasty comments.