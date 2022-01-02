Pavitra Rishta fame who recently got married to her long-time beau Vicky Jain had a grand wedding celebration on December 14 in the presence of their family and friends. The newlywed actress Ankita recently shared a series of pool party pictures with her husband and friends to ring in the New Year 2022. Ankita, Vicky, and others had a gala time with their friends at the pool party. The pictures Ankita shared on her social media speak volumes about the fun she had with her fave people. Ankita captioned the post as, 'This year will be stronger,braver,kinder and unstoppable… This year will be fierce!! What say girls ????' In the picture, Ankita donned a beautiful pink-white strip dress and looked lovely. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2, and more: 12 TV shows that ruled the TRP charts courtesy time leaps

Take a look at her post -

Ankita got brutally trolled for her pool party pictures and netizens filled her comments section with nasty comments. She even turned off her comments section. One user wrote, 'Television ki adarsh bahu', while another wrote, 'Iski shaadi bachho ki summer vacations se bhi lambi jaa rhi h'. Yet another one wrote, 'Iska pagalpan ab tak chalu hain???'. 'Pta ni sharm kahan Chali jaati hai ine logon ki', wrote a user. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande's last post of 2021 for Vicky Jain, Shilpa Shetty breaks down on seeing Shamita Shetty and more

On New Year's Eve, Ankita and Vicky spend their night by the pool and even share mushy pictures. Ankita looked stunning in a black backless gown, while her husband wore a sweater with black pants. Sharing the photos, Ankita wrote: "The best feeling in the world is being with someone who wants you as much as you want them #aboutlastnight #anvikikahani".

Ankita who is quite active on social media keeps sharing romantic pictures with her husband. They both manage to give #lovegoals to all their fans.