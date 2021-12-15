Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows right now and with the upcoming twists, we are sure it will continue to rule. The show starring , Sudhandhu Panday (Vanraj Shah), (Kavya), (Anuj Kapadia), Aneri Vajani (Malvika) is all set to shock and surprise audience with a new plot twist that will change the relationship dynamics withing the show forever. We have so far seen that Anupamaa has started developing feelings for Anuj and she has now made up her mind to confess her feelings to her. But things will not be as easy as they sound. Despite support from Bapuji and Anuj’s feelings for her, Anu and Anuj will face some hurdles in their relationship. Check out the upcoming twists in Anupamaa to know what the show holds for you. Also Read - Anuj-Anupamaa, Akshara-Abhimanyu, Ram-Priya – 10 TV jodis that are ruling screens with sizzling chemistry [PICS]

Anupamaa to confess her feelings but…

Anu is all set to finally let love into her life and confess her feelings to Anuj. When he told her that her taking care of him will spoil him and he will miss her, Anu tells him that she will never leave him and go. This makes Anuj wonder but since Anu doesn't say anything he just leaves it at that. However, just when Anu is about to tell about her feelings to Anuj, she finds him worried looking at the newspaper and talking on the phone to someone and saying that he loves her and misses her a lot. Anu is convinced that there is someone else in Anuj's life and decides to not confess her feelings.

Vanraj confuses Kavya

Vanraj has been very rude and cold with Kavya ever since he told her that he wants divorce from her. And now, Vanraj is all set for a big business party and seen looking dashing and dapper. He also asks Kavya to get ready and accompany her and gets her a gorgeous new gown to deck up in. This leaves Kavya confused and wondering about what is really going on in Vanraj’s mind.

The big party

The party is going to bring with it a lot of shocks. It is here that Vanraj will be seen in his different avatar, looking like a true-blue businessman. He will announce that he is starting a new business venture. And not just this, he will also introduce his new business partner to everyone and that is what will leave everyone shocked.

Vanraj shocks everyone

The big business party will also be attended by Anupamaa, Anuj and GK. And Vanraj’s business partner will be none other than Malvika. Whom Anupamaa thinks is Anuj’s ex. Even Anuj and GK will be left shocked. They are already wondering how, when and why did Malvika decide to start a business in India and they will further be left zapped by the fact that she chose Vanraj to be her business partner.

Malvika’s truth gets revealed

While all the confusion ensues, Anupamaa will learn Malvika’s truth. She will realize that it was her misunderstanding to believe that there is another woman in Anuj’s life. And that Malvika is not his lover but his sister. This will make her heave a sigh of relief. While Anu has no competition from another woman for Anuj, Malvika holds extreme importance in Anuj’s life and her opinion matters to him.

So will Malvika play havoc in Anuj and Anupamaa’s bond? With Vanraj, will Malvika and Vanraj become the new threat to Anuj and Anupamaa’s business? How will Kavya cope with Vanraj’s new business partner? All this and more remains to be seen in the upcoming episode of Anupmaa so make sure to watch the show. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on your favourite TV shows.