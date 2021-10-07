Anupamaa is the most popular and loved show on television. Audiences are falling in love with Anuj Kapadia's entry in the show and cannot get over Anupamaa and Anuj's chemistry on-screen. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show interesting and are adding various twists and turn in the upcoming episodes. In the last episodes, we saw how Vanraj loses his calm at Anupamaa and Anuj. Anupamaa feels bad for Anuj and apologizes to him for Vanraj's bad behavior. Anuj then tells her that she should break the chains that are stopping her from leading a peaceful life. He tells her that if she continues to stay in the Shah house, she will never be able to fly high as her family members will stop her. Here is a list of five reasons why Anupamaa would be doing the right thing by walking out of Vanraj Shah’s house and life. Take a look - Also Read - Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma speaks on casting couch and reveals how she deals with it; 'Whenever I feel uncomfortable...'

Self-esteem

Also Read - TRP Report Week 39: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale episode fails to impress

Since the time Anupamaa enters the Shah house as a bride till now, she has always tolerated Vanraj's temper. She always wanted her family to be happy and tried her level best to keep everyone united. But now, Anupamaa gets fed up with Vanraj's drama and warns him to not repeat it. Anupamaa raises her voice against Vanraj and the latter is taken aback. Also Read - Anupamaa: Should Anupamaa listen to Anuj Kapadia's advice and leave Vanraj Shah's house? Vote Now

Live life on her terms

Anupamaa who has never stepped out of the house is all set to make decisions on her own and live her life on her terms.

End the saga of taunts

Anupamaa has decided to not tolerate Vanraj's drama anymore. She starts giving him back answers and also tells him to stay within his limits. Anupamaa has truly inspired every female to take a stand in their life.

Give herself a chance to fall in love again

Post-Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce, the latter got married to his ladylove Kavya. Anupamaa sacrificed her life for her family and kids. But now, she is all set to break chains that are stopping her to be happy and is doing everything that makes her feel good. Anuj's entry into Anupamaa's life has made her independent and she has started loving life more now.

Finally, live the life she deserves

It's time for Anupamaa to break all barriers in her life and live life the way she deserves it.