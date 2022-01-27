Popular telly actor who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa show enjoys a massive fan following. His on-screen chemistry with actress aka Anupamaa has won millions of hearts. Well, Gaurav has recently received a unique gift from one of his fans. The actor got a real star from one of his loyal fans. Yes, you read it right. The actor shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the special gift that he received from his fan. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILERT ALERT: Vanraj plays the victim card to gain Malvika's sympathy; Anu REJECTS his business move

A fan of Gaurav gifted the actor a real star named after him. The fan registered and named a real star after Gaurav. The handsome hunk shared pictures of the paperwork which shows that a star in the sky has been named after him. The actor even thanked his fan twice for such a generous and thoughtful gift. Gaurav shared a certificate of registration which reads, "Intergalactical star database number ISD0535340 will hereby be known as Gaurav Khanna This star was registered in star location NGC 327 within the intergalactic star database situated in the constellation Cetus". Also Read - Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna, Imlie's Fahmaan Khan — Times second male leads stole the thunder from leading men

Take a look at the posts - Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: MaAn fans call Anuj 'real sher' as he gets protective for Anu; 'Easy Vanraj, easy man' dialogue goes viral – read tweets

On the work front, Gaurav has gained immense popularity for his role as a business tycoon in Anupamaa. Fans are rooting for Anuj and Anupamaa's chemistry and are eagerly waiting for them to get married. Apart from Anupamaa, Gaurab has worked in shows like Jeevan Saathi, CID, and Tere Bin.