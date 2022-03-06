Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Gaurav Khanna, Hina Khan, and more TV celebs who have made it to the Instagrammers of the week. These celebs managed to grab attention with their social media post and their fans got a sneak peek into their lives. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anu in the show has stunned everyone with her never seen before avatar. Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra shared BTS pictures from their first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' and TejRan fans are going gaga over it. So, let's meet the TV Instagrammers of the week below... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill takes Salman Khan's advice seriously, Karan Kundrra's Punjabi style love confession for Tejasswi Prakash and more

Rupali Ganguly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anu in the show has been winning hearts with her exceptional performance. Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures in a mustard pantsuit and fans are in love with her style. She captioned the posts as, 'Be your own Sunshine'.

Gaurav Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

Actor Gaurav Khanna who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the Anupamaa show recently shared a picture of himself on Instagram and females are going weak in knees. He captioned the posts as 'I can be both NICE n BAD..U get the side u DESERVE.' In the pictures, Gaurav donned a black shirt paired with black pants.

Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shared a cute, romantic BTS video from their first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' and TejRan fans are in love with them. She captioned the post as, '#RulaDetiHai is on reels ♥️ guys go make your reels now best one’s I’m gonna share'.

Karan Kundrra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are painting the town red with their sizzling chemistry in the music video 'Rula Deti Hai'. Karan recently shared a video wherein the two can be seen getting intimate in the pool. He shared the video as he wrote, '#ruladetihai out now!!! Thank you for the overwhelming response!! Extremely grateful'.

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan shared a series of pictures from her new photoshoot. The gorgeous diva donned a royal blue saree with a netted dupatta and completed her look with diamond earrings. Hina's latest pictures will make you fall in love with her style.