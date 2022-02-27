Television celebs try their level best to entertain their fans with their amazing posts every day. In our weekly roundup of TV Instagrammers, we have some celebs who turned out to be the Instagramers of the week. , Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and more have made it to our list of TV Instagrammers of the week. So without further ado, let's get to see who rocked their social media with what posts online. Also Read - Naagin 6, Episode 5, Twitter Review: Tejasswi Prakash as Pratha kills it with her innocence; Simba Nagpal impresses too – view tweets

Rupali Ganguly and 's post Also Read - Trending TV News today: Fans applaud Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina shares post on the Russia-Ukraine war and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have been winning hearts with their super cute chemistry. Anupamaa and Anuj are being loved for their strong bond. Fans are waiting to see them get married in the show. Recently, Ruplai shared a video on her Instagram and captioned it as, 'Since it’s a day to be grateful and it’s ofcourse Maan Day'. Also Read - RULA DETI HAI X TEJRAN: Poster of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s song gets great response; actor says, ‘We can’t thank you enough’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's music video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and beau Karan Kundrra's song Rula Deti Hai's poster was revealed on February 26. #TejRan fans went gaga over their upcoming song and made them trend on the twitter. Karan captioned the post as, '#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash'.

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Actress Tejasswi Prakash shared a series of pictures on her Instagram wherein she donned a pink crop top and pants of the same shade. She captioned the post as, 'Feeling pinkstatic'. Karan Kundrra commented saying, 'I click you way better ;)' and she replied saying, 'bcoz the way you see me nobody else does'.

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Actress Hina Khan shared a series of pictures from her recent vacation. The actress is currently in Egypt with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and the two are spending quality time with each other. She captioned the pictures as, 'One step at a time in front of the first ever pyramid built in Sakara, Egypt..' Hina is giving some serious vacation goals.

Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Balika Vadhu 2 actors Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai are winning hearts with their on-screen romance. Recently, the actress shared a video on her Instagram and fans called them the 'best jodi'.

Shaheer Sheikh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

The handsome actor of telly town Shaheer Sheikh shared a cute video on his Insta and captioned it as, '#WohTohHaiAlbelaa #Albelaa @directorskutproduction @starbharat #reelitfeelit #livingTheCharacter'. In the video, Shaheer posed with his bike and looked fab!