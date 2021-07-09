Anupamaa: Amidst reports of his replacement, Sudhanshu Pandey reveals shocking deets about his character

The most popular TV show Anupamaa is grabbing a lot of attention with its simple storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show number 1. The show has always managed to top the TRP charts and made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Audiences witness major twists and turns in the show and the storyline has kept them hooked to their serial. The entire cast of Anupamaa is loved for their exceptional performances. Also Read - Anupamaa: Is Ronit Roy going to replace Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj in Rupali Ganguly's show? Here's what we know

Recently, in an interview with India forums, the handsome actor Sudhanshu spoke his heart out about his show and his character. He was quoted by them saying, "Shows, or even films like that, have always been iconic because that is a side of relationships that has always made the audiences curious, and it has them wondering how the relationships would be handled by either of the three when you are stuck in a triangle like that. And that is why shows or films become popular, especially the niche audience likes such relationship-based films. Out television show has done supremely well and it is probably because there is a lot of emotional connect with every character." Also Read - Anupamaa: Kavya has another CRUEL plan against Anupamaa? New pics from the UPCOMING episode promise a shocking twist

He further added saying, "Even though people hate Vanraj's character, they love to hate him, because how will they love anybody else, for that matter, even Anupama. Now, she is an independent woman, and maybe, the sympathy won't go to her but a lot of sympathies comes to Vanraj these days, so those dynamics keep changing when there are two females and one male and they will keep changing. At some point, I am sure Madalsa's character Kavya will get a lot of sympathies and that's the relationship, it is how every relationship has its ups and downs, sometimes you tend to lean on one side and sometimes on the other, and I think that is human and that's how it works." Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — Here's a lowdown on what to expect tonight on your favourite daily soaps

The show is currently witnessing ups and downs. Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa.