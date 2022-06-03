Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani drops big hint on her return to Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show?

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television show that has managed to keep audiences hooked to its simple storyline and plot. , , , and other actors have won hearts with their spectacular performances in the show. Anupamaa manages to top the TRP charts every time. Actress Aneri Vajani who played the role ofg Malvika aka Mukku, Anuj's sister in Anupamaa reveals a major hint in the show. Malvika's character was shown to go back to the US post-Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. Post her exit from Anupamaa, Aneri is all set to participate in 's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12'. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui, Shivangi Joshi and more contestants who won’t get eliminated in early weeks

Earlier, it was reported that Aneri had quit the show and would not be returning. But, in an interview with India Forums Aneri said that she always believes in 'never say never' and said that Mukku might return to the show. She further added saying that she is sure that her well-wishers and fans would want her to do more prominent roles or to take up a new show as a lead. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is Aneri's first reality show and the actress seems to be quite excited about the same.

Talking about Rohit Shetty's stunt-based adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12's contestants have landed in Cape Town to shoot for the show. The makers have roped in , Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, , Kanika Mann, , and many more celebs to be part of their upcoming season.