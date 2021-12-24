Anupamaa: ‘Band karo yeh nautanki’ Fans left unimpressed by Malvika; show’s TRP to take major blow?

Anupamaa TV show has been ruling hearts and TRP charts since many weeks. However, last week, it lost it numbers one position. This was shocking since the show has been laced with very interesting twists in each episode. However, we now know the reason behind the dip. If the social media banter on various fan clubs of Anupamaa is anything to go by, the show’s latest track is not something that the audience is finding high interest in. After ’s mazedaar entry in the show as Anuj Kapadia, which only made Anupamaa all the more interesting, the new entry of Aneri Vajani as Malvika, hasn’t impressed fans. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj threatens to commit suicide, Malvika hugs Vanraj in front of Kavya

Aneri has entered the show and she is shown as Malvika who is Anuj's younger sister. Together they have gone through trauma when they lost their parents at a young age in a tragic accident. Malvika is also shown as Vanraj Shah's business partner. You would expect her to behave in a certain way, considering that she has the authority to apply major investments in a new start-up. However, Malvika has some major behaviourial issues and fans are finding it a little too irritating. Her mood swings, outbursts are all a little too dramatic to handle.

And the fans, who have loved Anupamaa all this while for its relatability factor, are losing interest. Also, the focus now is on Malvika, and Anupamaa has been sidelined and fans are clearly unhappy about the same.

Now, this may result into the TRPs further dropping and the Anupamaa TV show makers of the , , Sudhanshu Panday show need to do something to arrest audiences’ interest. The only saving grace over here with be to move the story ahead between Anuj and Anupamaa so that fans can stay hooked. It is high time that the two confess their love for each other and become one, so that facing and overcoming challenges together as one unit, becomes easy for them and interesting for their fans.