Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on TV that has managed to grab viewers' attention with its unique storyline and plot. Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa's romantic angle has kept viewers hooked to the show. The makers are exploring an important social issue in their current track. In the latest storyline, Anuj tells Anupamaa that his sister Malvika is the victim of marital rape and domestic violence. He tells her that Malvika is a patient and has been dealing with anxiety and depression. This piece of information leaves Anupamaa shocked. But, the inclusion of Vanraj Shah in this entire track has left viewers upset and disappointed. The fans of Anupamaa took to Twitter and have expressed their opinions on the current track. They have said that it is unfair for the writers of the show to 'white wash' Vanraj's image after all the harassment he did with Anupama in the past.

For the uninitiated, this started when Vanraj goes to check on Anuj and Anupamaa and sees Malvika crying. He offers his help to them and says that he would support Anuj in fixing everything from Malvika's past. Well, it seems as the fans of the show did not like the idea of Vanraj trying to help Anuj and Anupamaa.

Here's how the fans reacted to the entire storyline -

Since Vanraj is offering his "kind help" to #AnujKapadia, I feel Anuj should know about this incident to understand how Vanraj is the "MOST APPROPRIATE" to help in this situation ~ Maybe Anuj should beat the sh$t out of him to set an example in front of Mukku ?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/jeyUi4MYmy — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) January 8, 2022

Exactly

He mentally tortured Anu, traumatized her,gave her panic attacks but look at his guts jo Anuj ko bol raha hai ki "I'm there for you".....@ketswalawalkar#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Ebno1B2qDK — ^_^ (@woahh_11) January 8, 2022

"Mere saath aisa kuch nahi huan tha" To whoever wrote ?dialogue of #Anupamaa today ~ Bro, I am placing my last chip on your last piece of marble with a hope that you make #Anupamaa realize that what she went through (even minus cheating) for 25 years WAS EQUALLY WORST! pic.twitter.com/EjKGR9lNwN — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) January 10, 2022

To whoever decided for #Anupamaa to have a heart-to-heart convo with Vanraj about violence against women:~ I don't have any words left for you. I only have a gif. Kindly accept! pic.twitter.com/4XAchUPcPy — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) January 10, 2022

Joke Of The Decade : Ones An Abuser Giving Gyaan About Abused ?? Bas Yahi Dekhna Baki Reh Gaya Tha @ketswalawalkar@TheRupali#Anupamaa #Maan pic.twitter.com/KrGQq0FDRj — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) January 10, 2022

WTH

R u for real #Anupamaa

Saying dt something like ds nvr happened wit u Emotional abuse is stil v much domestic violence Sorry bt no sorry,today's episode wud hv made more sense if V wasn't der

Don't want V to lecture tomorrow on hw to handle abusers!!?#MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/Eu8wMM84Yu — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) January 10, 2022

EXCUSE ME BUT WHY WAS VANRAJ AT THE KAPADIAS WHEN MALVIKA WAS VULNERABLE??@ketswalawalkar, really? are y’all for real? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/qoXOBS6QvF — ⚛️ | ✂️ (@itv_fever) January 10, 2022

Dont make a mockery of d show.

A man who served wife each nd every moment for past 25 yrs with insults,mental torture ema with another one who always used to describe her physical attire in filthy words,this man is going 2 help anuj and mukku.joke of the #Anupamaa show

#Anupamaa — Joo (@njyothi81) January 10, 2022

who the fuck gave vanraj the right to barge into someone's room without permission ? and anuj and anupama the right to let him stay and share whatever happened ?? anupama's situation was unavoidable .. IT IS HER STORY, SHE DECIDES WHO LISTENS TO IT, WHAT THE FUCK?#Anupamaa — ??????. (@_ayushi_saran) January 10, 2022

Fans appreciated that the makers have taken up relevant issues in the show that is worth appreciating, but they bashed them for forgetting what Vanraj did in the past with Anupamaa. What are your viewers about the latest plot in Anupamaa? Are the makers ‘whitewashing’ Vanraj's image? Well, stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa.