Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on TV that has managed to grab viewers' attention with its unique storyline and plot. Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa's romantic angle has kept viewers hooked to the show. The makers are exploring an important social issue in their current track. In the latest storyline, Anuj tells Anupamaa that his sister Malvika is the victim of marital rape and domestic violence. He tells her that Malvika is a patient and has been dealing with anxiety and depression. This piece of information leaves Anupamaa shocked. But, the inclusion of Vanraj Shah in this entire track has left viewers upset and disappointed. The fans of Anupamaa took to Twitter and have expressed their opinions on the current track. They have said that it is unfair for the writers of the show to ‘white wash’ Vanraj's image after all the harassment he did with Anupama in the past. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's 'Ghamandi' side will leave you surprised – watch
For the uninitiated, this started when Vanraj goes to check on Anuj and Anupamaa and sees Malvika crying. He offers his help to them and says that he would support Anuj in fixing everything from Malvika's past. Well, it seems as the fans of the show did not like the idea of Vanraj trying to help Anuj and Anupamaa. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa dances on Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami from Pushpa; Karan Kundrra's sister makes a request to Tejasswi Prakash and more
Here's how the fans reacted to the entire storyline - Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch give their own twist to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song from Pushpa — watch video
Fans appreciated that the makers have taken up relevant issues in the show that is worth appreciating, but they bashed them for forgetting what Vanraj did in the past with Anupamaa. What are your viewers about the latest plot in Anupamaa? Are the makers ‘whitewashing’ Vanraj's image? Well, stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.