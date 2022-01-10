Anupamaa: Fans disappointed with makers for showing 'abuser' Vanraj helping Anuj and Anu; ask, 'why whitewash his image?'

The fans of Anupamaa took to Twitter and have expressed their opinions on the current track. They have said that it is unfair for the writers of the show to 'white wash' Vanraj's image after all the harassment he did with Anupama in the past.