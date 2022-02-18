In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu was seen meeting Anuj on the terrace and he gets a surprise seeing the romantic setup. Anu looks beautiful as she wears a red saree and Anuj stares at her. She sings 'Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein' and dedicates the song to Anuj. She even holds his hand and tells him to sit. Anu thanks him for always being by her side and soon confesses her love for him. Fans of Anu and Anuj could not believe themselves as she finally confessed her love for him. #MaAn fans started trending #MaAnConfession on Twitter and filled the post with Anu and Anuj's moments from last night. Also Read - TRP List Week 6: Anupamaa-Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai see small slide in rating points; Yeh Hai Chahatein sees a rise

Here's what #MaAn fans said - Also Read - Anupamaa 7 MAJOR upcoming twists: Anuj goes missing from Anu's home before Valentine's Day; Paritosh and Kinjal divorce and more

No pathetic Raj in the episode #MaAn happy= Me happiest❤️ Chalo, I'm going back to sleep now with a content heart❤️ Here's are future Mr & Mrs Kapadia ?#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa @StarPlus #MaAnConfession pic.twitter.com/0EnnAwE0rl — Gemini__Girl (@Abhira_MaAn_Fan) February 18, 2022

Finally She Confessed In Her Own Style Beautiful Sanskari Shayari Will Have All Romantic Meaning inside It Purest #MaAnConfession Ever #AnujKapadia Take Breath Man #Anupamaa is All Yours Now #MaAn Forever ??? pic.twitter.com/ZLkdl99HUf — Minahil Shah (@Dream94Sweet) February 18, 2022

I'm so content that whatever happened in today's episode feels like a dream! ❤️??? And the precap?? Ufff... My heart is a little too fragile to handle this ?❤️ But SHE CONFESSED and HE KNOWS NOW!! ?#Anupamaa | #MaAn | #AnujKapadia | #MaAnConfession pic.twitter.com/cFniZJCXLD — MK (@starshollowGG) February 18, 2022

Love is in the air for Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia! #MaAn fans flooded social media with romantic pictures of the two. "When #Anupamaa said "I" everyone including me thought that d next words would be "love you"& our heart fluttered in excitement.. But when she said "I want to grow old with you" BREATH STOPPED 4 A MOMENT.. That's the best thing one can say while proposing. #MaAnConfession, a user wrote. Another commented saying, "This is #Anupamaa pouring her heart to the man who made her believe in herself and that she is capable of being loved after so many years of toxic abusive relationship. #MaAnConfession #MaAn." Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Anuj Kapadia spends night at Anu's home; MaAn fans CAN'T get over their cuteness as they fight over bed – read tweets

If reports are to be believed then the makers of the show will be bringing an unexpected twist in their upcoming episodes. Well, reportedly as the epic confession moment between Anupama and Anuj will come, Kinjal will interrupt them as she would get to know that Toshu is cheating on her with another woman. Watch this space for all the updates on Anupamaa!