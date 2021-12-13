Anupamaa Major Twist: Lover or sister? After all who is Malavika in Anuj Kapadia’s life?

Anupamaa is getting very interesting with each episode and a new entry is all set to take the storyline to an exciting level. The Star Plus’ show starring , Sudhanshu Panday and amongst others was made more interesting when ’s character of businessman Anuj Kapadia was introduced. And now, the makers are all set to bring in Aneri Vajani, as a character in the show to add some more tadka. However, her entry has become a cause of worry for fans of the show. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG Twist: MaAn love story in danger; Anuj's equation with Anu to get affected with Malavika's entry

It is now known that Anupamaa has finally admitted to herself that she is ready to make place for Anuj in her life. She is also all set to confess her feelings to him. However, Malavika's entry into Anuj's life will make her rethink her decision. Anuj is also seen being worried as he talks to GK about Malavika's constant calls to him. He also informs GK that she is now in India and reveals that he hasn't told Anupamaa about her. However, Anu will come to know about Malavika being a special someone in Anuj's life. This revelation leaves Anupamaa shocked. However, fans are now worried what happens to MaAn. They had been waiting for their love story to start and now there is this roadblock.

Fans have been speculating all over social media that is Malavika Anuj's lover or sister? Many are of the opinion that she is Anuj's sister and that Anu and Anuj's bond will not get affected by this. However, many are convinced that Malavika is indeed Anuj's lover, and perhaps the two were in a one-sided love relationship, where Anuj didn't have feelings for her.

Whatever the truth is and whatever the real relationship between Anuj and Malavika is, it better get revealed as soon as possible since fans are getting worried and desperate to know where this story will go from here. For all the updates on your favourite show Anupamaa, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.