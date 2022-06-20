Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal REACTS to reports of her quitting the show; says, 'I had no clue about... '

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on TV that has grabbed viewers' attention with its storyline and plot. and 's show has always been on the top of the TRP charts since the start and fans love it. For a few days, there have been reports that actress Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal is quitting the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's edited wedding pic, Rakhi Vijan not approached for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more

Well, Nidhi has reacted to these rumors and revealed that she is not quitting the show. Yes, you read that right! In an interview with ETimes, Nidhi said that these are rumors and she wonder how they started. She even said that the Anupamaa show has given a lot to her and people know her due to it. Nidhi was quoted saying, 'I do want to move on and I hope to land a good opportunity in a web show, TV show, or a film.'

Nidhi said that it is not easy to play the same character on the show as one has to put in long hours and that takes a toll on health. She feels that one needs to grow along and need to find better opportunities. Nidhi even revealed that she does not want to play the role of a mother on TV as she is quite young and had no clue about the pregnancy track in Anupamaa. Nidhi even said that she has no idea about the future episodes, but if anything interesting comes her way she will take it up and the production will understand her decision.