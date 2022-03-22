Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to grab attention with its simple storyline and plot. The show has been successfully ruling the hearts of the viewers with actors' mind-blowing performances. and 's show has been constantly bagging the top position in the TRP charts and viewers are eagerly waiting for Anupamaa and Anuj to get married soon. Here is a piece of good news for Anupamaa and #MaAn fans. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah opens up on being BRUTALLY TROLLED by the show's fans

According to the reports, Hotstar is all to bring the prequel of Anupamaa on its OTT platform. Yes, you read that right! According to Tellychakkar.com, in its prequel, the story of Anupamaa and Vanraj having completed 10 years of their wedding. The series will be an 11-episode series. Anupamaa, Vanraj, Baa, Bapuji, Toshu, Samar, , and others will be part of the series. In the series, viewers will get a sneak peek into how Shah family and Vanraj used to treat Anupamaa.

Currently, the show Anupamaa is focusing on how Anu came out from her abusive marriage and is living independently. She has found love in her college friend Anuj, who supports her and loves her deeply. Both, Anu and Anuj are all set to get married soon and the love is in the air for the couple. Are you excited about the prequel of Anupamaa?