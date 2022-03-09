Telly actress who is currently seen playing the role of Anupamaa in the show is ruling the hearts of millions with her exceptional performance. Recently, on the occasion of Women's Day, the gorgeous actress spoke about the importance of self-love and worth. In an interview with ETimes TV, Rupali spoke about how the success of Anupamaa changed things for her. She even revealed that she was a housewife for 7 years before taking up Anupamaa and post her comeback she had self-doubt about everything. She said that when she had joined the show she had doubts whether she will look good on-screen or will she look fat? Rupali even said that after Anupamaa show started receiving love from all over the world, that gave her much-needed confidence. Also Read - Anupamaa: After quitting the show, Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini surprises fans with new look; trolls call her 'jhoonti' – view pics

She said, "I was a housewife for 7 years and was at home. So there was self-doubt when I joined the show. Will I look good on-screen, will I look fat? Especially when you were once known for having a good figure. So to accept yourself onscreen and what people will think of me like why has she put on so much weight, how will look, will my show be accepted because maybe I will be so bad, will I be able to act well after 7 years gap, there were so many self-doubts. And when Anupamaa receives so much love from all over the world, that gives me so much confidence. It makes me think about the positive things like yes I've good things and that's why people are loving me. I think self-love, self-worth, and self-validation is very important for every woman. There should be no place for self-doubt."

Rupali opened about on the importance of self-love and self-worth as she said that it is important for women to love themselves. She said, "Through Anupamaa I've learnt that self love is very important. Usually, women are not able to accept their own self and they are not able to love themselves. Ohh yaar kash mere tummy thodi kum hoti, my skin is sagging should I do something with my face. It's not like only other women do that I also sometimes think that way. This constant thinking we are not being up to the mark or are less as compared to others, criticising ourselves all the time, putting ourselves down is not right. Thinking about others is a very good quality but you have to think about yourself first. When you start loving yourself, you will start loving others also is what I feel."

Rupali even said that she had requested Producer Rajan Shahi to let her lose some weight for the role. She said that Producer Rajan Shahi told Rupali that he does not want a heroine, but a mother and she is perfect for the role. Rupali said, "Maa maa hoti hai, she will first think about her kids, family, house and later maybe she will think about herself if she gets time."

