Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly talks about being a housewife for 7 years and how the show changed her, 'There were so many self-doubts'

Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anupamaa in the show recently spoke about the importance of self-love and worth. She talks about being a housewife for 7 years and revealed that she had self-doubt about everything as she made her comeback.