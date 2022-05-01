Anupamaa SHOCKING twist: Anu-Anuj discuss custody of kids; Vanraj to take revenge and more

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu are all set for their engagement ceremony. The Shah family welcomes Anuj and his family to the ceremony. Anuj searches for his Anupamaa and rushes to get her. He gets mesmerized by her beauty. On the other hand, Baa calls her mom to stop the wedding, but mama ji threatens her to stay away from Anu and Anuj. Vanraj also gets upset seeing Anuj and Anu happy. He tries his level best to stop their wedding. Bapuji, Samar, Pakhi, Toshu, Kinjal, Mamaji, , Malvika, and Devika are enjoying the pre-wedding ceremonies of Anupamaa and Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj reveals what Rupali Ganguly aka Anu is busy doing between shots with THIS BTS photo

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj is not worried about his kids. He sees Anuj getting close to his kids and feels jealous. He feels that Anuj might snatch away his kids from him. He starts playing mind games with Anupamaa. He even curses her that she will bever be happy with Anuj as her kids will always be her priority. But, after fighting all odds, Anupamaa and Anuj will get engaged.

Vanraj will keep spoiling Anupamaa's happiness and will get insecure seeing her getting close to Anuj and their kids. He tries to keep Anuj away from his kids and falls in the eyes of his children. After Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding, the two will decide to take the custody of the kids from Vanraj to secure the future of their children. Vanraj will not be happy with this decision and will surely take revenge. He will create problems in Anuj and Anupamaa's married life.