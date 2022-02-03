Anupamaa Shocking twist: Mukku tells Anuj to leave Anu as fans celebrate 5 months of MaAn

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj decides to ruin Anuj's business and uses Malvika. He keeps on instigating her against Anuj and tries to provoke her. On the one hand, Anu takes Anuj to a park, and the two play badminton when he slips. Anu holds his hand and does not allow him to fall. She hugs him tightly. On the other hand, Malvika tells Anu and Anuj that she will be leaving for Mumbai with Vanraj for their business meeting. Anuj loses his calm at her and tells her to stay away from Vanraj. He even tells her to break the partnership with Vanraj. Anupamaa goes to meet Vanraj and threatens him. Suddenly, Mukku comes and tells Vanraj that she is breaking the partnership. Mukku's decision leaves Anu and Vanraj shocked. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Anupamaa and more in Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows of the Week list by Ormax

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj blames Anupamaa for ruining his plan. He will threaten her to stay away from him. Vanraj will be then seen instigating Mukku against Anuj. He tells Malvika that Anupamaa is provoking Anuj against his sister. Meanwhile, Anuj will go to meet Vanraj. Baa and Bapuji will get upset seeing Vanraj, Malvika, and Anuj together.

Anuj will give a blank cheque to Vanraj and tell him to work on the project. Vanraj decides to keep the cheque and plans to instigate Mukku against him. He tells Malvika to demand Anuj to break up with Anupamaa. He tells Mukku that Anuj should reciprocate the same kind of love and respect that she does for him. Vanraj tells Mukki that she loves her brother the most and would do anything for his happiness and Anuj should also sacrifice his happiness for her. Heartbroken Mukku falls into Vanraj’s trap and obeys his orders.

On the other hand, #MaAn fans celebrate 5 months of their bond and also thank actors and for making them smile with their adorable moments.

