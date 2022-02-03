Anupamaa Shocking twist: Mukku tells Anuj to leave Anu as fans celebrate 5 months of MaAn

Vanraj instigates Malvika against Anuj and says that Anu is provoking him. Malvika demands Anuj to leave Anu. While, Anupamaa fans are celebrating 5 months of #MaAn and are thanking Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna for the happy moments.