In the current episode of Anupamaa, fans are excited to see Anu and Anuj getting closer. The fans are beaming with joy and are eagerly waiting for them to get married. The entire Shah family along with Anuj and GK came together to celebrate Anupama's birthday. But, Kinjal faints and everybody gets to know that she is pregnant. Anupamaa gets happy to hear the good news. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu starts doing garba in the middle of her birthday celebrations and reveals that she is going to be a grandmother. Vanraj gets happy and holds Anupamaa's hand. Anuj gets happy to hear the good news but gets worried for him and Anu. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Gauahar Khan blasts news channel for twisted reporting, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain open up on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Smart Jodi and more

Watch the promo -

Before hearing the good news, Anu had decided to tell everyone that she is going to marry Anuj. But, after the good news, she is unable to speak for herself. She does not express herself in front of Anuj and her Shah family. She lies about her dance class and leaves. She cries her heart out as she is unable to express her feelings for Anuj in front of everyone. Later, Anu expresses herself in front of Anuj and finally reveals that she wants to marry him. Anuj is seen holding the vermillion and says that neither he nor Anu can wait to get married and be with each other. Anu hugs Anuj tightly and the two-beam with joy. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed calls for attention with topless video, Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash wins hearts with bridal avatar and more

Here's how #MaAn fans reacted -

The way she looked at his hands ?❤

Him, just giving his pain,his dissappointment and his sadness a backseat for her happiness.

He has always been like this,happy in her happiness ❤?

