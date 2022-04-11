In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu have already started their wedding preparation. On the other hand, Bapuji has printed their wedding cards. Baa and Vanraj are not happy with Anu and Anuj's wedding. Baa tries her level best to stop their wedding and creates hurdles in their lives. Meanwhile, Vanraj is shocked by Malvika's decision. Baa tries to handle Vanraj who gets devastated after Malvika throws him out of her business deals. Anuj plans to help Vanraj but Anu tries to stop him. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's special gesture wins Rupali Ganguly's heart; MaAn fans go aww

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Malvika and Anuj start with the preparation for his marriage. Anuj reaches Anupamaa's house and starts dancing in front of her. Anupamaa realizes that she was dreaming and Anuj is not in the house. Anu will then be scared of Baa's curse but will try to convince herself that nothing bad will happen. On the other hand, Bapuji distributes Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding cards and hands over the first card to Anu's mom. Anu's mother will be quite happy. She will earn Anu to stay away from the Shah family. Anu will promise her mom that she will not let anything affect her marriage. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Umar Riaz fans troll Rashami Desai; Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary become parents and more

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupamaa_motherland (@anupama_motherland)

On the other hand, Vanraj will go into depression due to Malvika and will get angry with Anu. Bapuji will tell Vanraj to move on in his life and forget his past life. Kavya will threaten Vanraj with divorce news. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Umar Riaz fans troll Rashami Desai; Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary become parents and more