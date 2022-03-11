In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj plan to have a dinner date together. But, Vanraj calls Anu and tells her to come to Shah's house after Kinjal's health deteriorates. Anuj takes Anu to the Shah house and later Vanraj tells her to come and stay with them. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Baa and Vanraj will announce that from now Anu will stay in the Shah house to take care of Kinjal. Anu gets surprised listening to them and Bapuji criticizes their decision. Anu will be seen teaching Toshu a lesson of his life. Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings see a slight dip – check TOP 5 TV shows

Anu will then Anuj about her family's decision. She will start crying after hearing Anuj's words. Anuj will get emotional as Anu will start packing her bags. Anuj will get sad as Anu will leave his house. She supports Anuj in his difficult time. After Anu comes to the Shah house, Vanraj will ban Anuj's entry into his house. Vanraj will tell Anu that Anuj will not meet her. Anu and Vanraj will get into a heated argument. On the other hand, Kavya gets irritated as Anu comes back to the Shah house. She will confess her feelings in front of Vanraj. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa, Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more – Vote for the Best On-Screen Jodi on TV

Watch the promo of Anupamaa - Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly talks about being a housewife for 7 years and how the show changed her, 'There were so many self-doubts'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by starplus today serials (@starplus_serial_today)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAAN LOVE WORLD (@anupama_aur_anuj)

Anu will soon come up with an idea and she will invite Anuj to the Shah house for the Mahashivratri festival. Anuj and Anu will be seen celebrating Shivratri together. Vanraj gets shocked seeing Anuj in his house. Anuj will worship Lord Shiva along with Anu and Vanraj will lose his calm seeing them together. What will happen next?