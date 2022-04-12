In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj are quite excited about their wedding. Bapuji started distributing their weddings cards and is on cloud nine these days. GK is also helping Bapuji in distributing Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding cards. On one side, Kavya requested Rakhi to help her, while on the other hand, Bapuji advised Vanraj to move on in life. Bapuji goes to meet Anupamaa's mother and hands her the wedding card. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash: Gaurav Khanna, Shivangi Joshi, Sudhanshu Pandey and more celebs have a gala time at the party

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anupamaa's mother Kanta gets emotional seeing her daughter's wedding card. Anuj meets Kanta and sits near her feet. He calls Kanta his mother and also promises to spend 3 days a week with her. He tries to make Kanta laugh and says that he will only consume rice and not roti as people will say that Anuj is eating rotis in his in-laws' house. Anuj declares that he is ready to be a ghar jamai for Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa 5 upcoming MAJOR twists: Guests refuse MaAn's wedding invitation; Vanraj plans to end his life and more

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnupamaAbhira (@anupama_abhira)

Anuj's words will make Kanta laugh and Anupamaa will get emotional seeing their bond. She will suddenly remember her past life when Baa insulted her mother. Anu will have a heart-to-heart conversation with her mother. Kanta will advise Anu to stay away from the Shah house and focus on her wedding. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly headed for greater financial and professional success, 'But she needs to...; check Tarot expert prediction [Exclusive]

On the other hand, Toshu will call Rakhi to his house and seek her help. Vanraj will lose his temper seeing Rakhi and will refuse to take her help. Toshu will get angry and will call Vanraj a loser.