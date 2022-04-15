In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu are quite excited about their wedding. On the other hand, Baa and Vanraj try their level best to stop their marriage. Meanwhile, Toshu calls Vanraj 'a loser' and seeks help from Rakhi Dave. After Malvika throws out Vanraj, Kavya, and Toshu from her business. Baa tries to calm down Vanraj as he is left heartbroken by Malvika's sudden decision. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the makers are leaving no stones unturned in bringing more twists and turns into their episodes. Here is a list of the top 5 major twists that will bring a drastic change in the life of Anupamaa, Anuj, and the Shah family. Also Read - TRP Report Week 14: Naagin 6 out of TOP 5 again, Anupamaa trumps Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and other shows

Anupamaa will bear the expense of her wedding

Anuj will tell Anupamaa that her dance academy has received a new contract. Anu gets all happy as she receives a cheque. She gets teary-eyed and decides to bear the expense of her wedding with Anuj. She will announce that she will fulfill Anuj's dreams of having a lavish wedding. Anuj gets emotional listening to Anu.

Vanraj will threaten Kavya

After Anu's announcement, Vanraj loses his calm on Kavya. Seeing Kavya's attitude, Vanraj gets angry at her. He tells her to leave his house and also blames her for ruining his life. He advises her to divorce him and Kavya gets shocked listening to his decision.

Anuj will cover Anu's head with a chunari

Wedding rituals will soon start for Anu and Anuj. Before their wedding, Anuj will cover Anu's head with chunari. Anuj's closeness to Anu will leave her blushing. MaAn fans will get to see the romance between Anupamaa and Anuj.

Kavya will join hands with Rakhi

After Vanraj's decision, Kavya will try her level best to patch up with him. She will seek help from Rakhi and try to save her wedding.

Baa will curse Anupamaa

Baa will get upset seeing Anu and Anuj happy. She will curse saying that they will never be happy post their wedding.