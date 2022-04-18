Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Vanraj tries to kill himself; Anu-Anuj's marriage celebration to get ruined

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj's wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Bapuji and the family have started their preparation for the marriage. While Baa and Vanraj are not happy with this marriage and are trying their best to stop them from getting married. Anu fulfills Bapuji and Anuj's dream as she sponsors her own wedding. Also Read - Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna buys an expensive luxury car and we wish to ride with him right now – view pics

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the family will participate in the wedding rituals of Anuj and Anupamaa, when they will get a shocking piece of news. Kavya will get annoyed by Vanraj's attitude and will decide to divorce him. At the same time, Baa will ignore Anupamaa's marriage. On the other hand, Vanraj will give a sack of garbage to Anupamaa as her wedding gift. Anupamaa will get irked with his gift.

Soon, Vanraj will consume sleeping pills on the day of Anu and Anuj's wedding. Vanraj will fall unconscious and his health condition will get worsen. The family will leave their marriage preparation and will rush towards Vanraj. Due to Vanraj's condition, Anuj and Anu's wedding will get ruined.

Baa will accuse Anupamaa for Vanraj's terrible condition. She will blame her and Anu will start crying. Bapuji and Anuj will support Anupamaa.

On the other hand, Kavya will get shocked by Vanraj's sudden decision. What will happen next in Anupamaa?