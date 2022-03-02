Anupamaa: Anu finally proposes Anuj for marriage; fans celebrate 6 months of #MaAn on twitter

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu finally decides to get married to Anuj. She wants to reveal the good news in front of her family but is unable to do so. She gets to know about Kinjal's pregnancy and beams with joy. Anu announces the good news and the entire Shah family gets happy. She is unable to reveal that she wants to get married to Anuj and spend her entire life with him. Anu cries her heart out and blames herself. Meanwhile, Anuj sees Anu crying and goes towards her. Seeing Anuj, Anu cries her heart out and apologies to him. Anu feels shattered as she could not confess her love for Anuj in front of her family. Anuj tries to console her. Anu then proposes to Anuj and says that she wants to marry him. Anuj gets emotional and cannot believe his eyes. Anu tells him that she cannot wait anymore to be with him. Anuj gets teary-eyed and Anu gives him a tight hug. Also Read - Anupamaa slips to third, Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 climbs the chart: Check TOP 10 Most-Liked TV Shows by Ormax Media

Anuj tells Anu that he was waiting for her proposal. He promises her that he will take care of their relationship. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Rakhi Dave will reach the Shah house after getting to know about Kinjal's pregnancy. Vanraj gets worried seeing Rakhi. On the other hand, she showers love for her daughter. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra win hearts with Rula Deti Hai teaser, Rakhi Sawant REACTS to ex-husband's warning and more

Watch the promo -

Here's how #MaAn fans reacted - Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: #MaAn fans get emotional after Anu aka Rupali Ganguly says she wants to marry Anuj

she was waiting to curl up in the right pair of arms & let out the sigh she had been holding in forever ??#Anupamaa | #MaAn | #AnujKapadia #6MonthsOfAnuj ✨ pic.twitter.com/7XrMNBE1rQ — Khush • (@nushwhoosh) March 2, 2022

Anupama - for the first time recieved the reciprocation of love

And

Anuj - recieved the love he had no hopes for

Both, finally experiencing true love after 26 years of long wait ?❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #6monthsofAnuj #6monthsofMaAn pic.twitter.com/xvkasjIf4s — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ?❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) March 2, 2022

?: "I never knew an embrace between two people could feel like one trembling body, one trembling heart, one person made from two, made from nothing, made from chance and choice and love"#Anupamaa | #MaAn | #AnujKapadia #6MonthsOfAnuj ✨ pic.twitter.com/GoIaAXKsMu — Khush • (@nushwhoosh) March 2, 2022

a character which etched it's way into everybody's❤️ and got attached to our life so much that now we cry when he does ,we smile like idiots when he's happy

Happy 6 months of Anuj kapadia @iamgauravkhanna#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #Gauravkhanna #gauravkegarvfans #6monthsofAnuj pic.twitter.com/TP71u0Sqea — ????????✨ (@supitshimadri) March 2, 2022

" I Just Dont Know "

His pain,his anguish, his years worth of not being able to experience any relation - that of a husband,father etc . His pain is like pin pricks to your heart,you are lying if you said that you didnt cry here. #AnujKapadia #6MonthsofAnuj #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/jgW21vxxMS — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ?❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) March 2, 2022

After knowing about Kinjal's pregnancy, Vanraj will start taking good care of her. He will claim that he is excited to see the face of his grandson.