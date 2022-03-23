In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj does not want to leave Anu and wants to be with her. Baa's taunts have left Anupamaa upset. Anuj tries his level best to talk to Anu but she dances in anger. She tells Anuj to leave and he claims that if he leaves, will never come back. Also Read - Anupamaa loses No 1 spot, Naagin 6 gains, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai steady on Top 10 Hindi TV shows of the week list

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu will take part in the competition and Shah family will come to see her performance. Baupji tries to know about what is going on in Anu's heart and he tries to make her understand that she does not need to leave him. Anu does not listen to Bapuji. Also Read - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai characters to come together for a special reason: Here's all about the Maha-Sangam

On the other hand, Samar will call and tell Anuj to reach the venue on time. Anuj does not want to miss Anupamaa's performance. Anuj meets with an accident and suffers injuries. Vanraj will fail the brakes of Anuj's car and will try to kill him. Vanraj does not want Anuj to get the business as well as Anupamaa. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa show to get a prequel, Karan Kundrra reacts on the wedding rumours with Tejasswi Prakash and more

Watch the promo of Anupamaa here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⭐STAR_PLUS⭐ (@starplusserial__)

Just before Anupamaa's dance performance, vermillion will fall from her hand. Anupamaa will cry her heart out as vermillion falls on the table. She gets to know that something wrong has happened with Anuj and loses her senses. What will happen next?