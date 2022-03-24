In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu prepares for a dance performance and the Shah family goes to the venue. Samar calls Anuj and tells him to reach the venue on time and not miss Anu's dance performance. As Anuj starts driving, he loses balance and meets with an accident. Anuj's car collides with a truck and on the other side, a vermillion box falls on the table from Anu's hand. She starts panicking and feels something has happened to Anuj. She loses her senses and starts taking his name. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rashami Desai to join Naagin 6, Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan to reunite again and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Samar and Devika try to handle Anu and make her understand things. Devika tells Anu that Anuj is fine and nothing has happened to him. While Samar will tell Anu to participate in the dance competition and not give up. But, she will decide to give up on the dance competition as she wants to be with Anuj. But, Devika will stop Anu from leaving. Anu starts performing but gets emotional as she remembers Anuj. She searches for Anuj. Meanwhile, Anuj will suffer severe injuries after the accident, but instead of going to the hospital, he goes to the venue. Anupamaa cries her heart out seeing Anuj. She will then propose Anuj in front of the entire Shah family and leave them shocked. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Will Anuj survive the accident? Will the love story of Anuj and Anupamaa end? Watch video to find out

Watch the promo -

Baa and Vanraj get stunned seeing Anu's new avatar. Vanraj tries his level best to remove Anuj from Anu's life. Fans of Anupamaa and Anuj are beaming with joy and cannot wait for the upcoming episode. They eagerly want Anuj and Anupamaa to get married and be together. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG Twist: Anuj meets with an accident; Anu in shock as she grapples to handle herself in such tense situation

This was so beautiful yet so painful ?❤ The anguish,the pain and the Goddamn Angstt ???? @TheRupali and @iamgauravkhanna how do you both do it ?? I dont have words to describe the sheer magnificant magic you bring on screens !! Hats Off ❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/wSPhElhPYa — Poo ? (@DeewaniLadki01) March 24, 2022

Anuj be like - the girl is mine !!

I win,you guys lose

Eff you guys ???You guys can suck and sulk for all i care✋???#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/pqMEonrYmE — Poo ? (@DeewaniLadki01) March 24, 2022

MY HEART!!??????? This was so damn hard to watch!!!???

I cried like a baby!!!!???#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn Kitne excited thhe angst ke liye and look how they served us!!!???? pic.twitter.com/mp7lCnRbfz — A D I T I (@_aiiakre_) March 24, 2022

Wherever she layed her eyes,she saw him,she felt his presence,danced for him,danced if he was with her all along ?❤ She danced for him,for her,for them ❤?#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/jCDlcaasS6 — Poo ? (@DeewaniLadki01) March 24, 2022

She yearned and longed for him ?❤ All she wanted at that moment was for him to be there that even while imagining him she held her grip on him tightly ?? #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/JIN4v0ylWu — Poo ? (@DeewaniLadki01) March 24, 2022