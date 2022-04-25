Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Anuj kisses Anu before their engagement; Vanraj curses her and more

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Baa are trying their best to stop Anu and Anuj's wedding. Both Anuj and Anu go out wedding shopping and their families are happy for them. Anuj gives Anupamaa a diamond ring and Kavya, Vanraj and Baa get upset seeing her happy. Also Read - Urfi Javed adorns her bod with just flowers in yet another quirky outfit [WATCH VIDEO]

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj will take Anupamaa to the temple as he wants to talk to her. He reminds Anu of their old times. Anupamaa tries to ignore her. Finally, Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he is jealous of seeing Anu getting married and also reveals that he is unable to digest the fact that her ex-wife is moving on.

Anupamaa will get angry listening to Vanraj and will compare him with Ravana. Vanraj feels provoked listening to Anupamaa and will curse her. He will tell her that she will never be happy after her marriage to Anuj. Anu will give a befitting reply to Vanraj and will leave the temple.

On the other hand, Anuj will wait for Anupamaa outside the temple and will get upset as she does not reach on time. As Anu reaches the temple, Anuj sits on his knees and proposes to her. He kisses her hand and says that before their wedding he wants to fall madly in love with her.

Watch the promo -

Meanwhile, Rakhi will reach Shah house and will call Malvika. She will inform Malvika that Anupamaa has gone out on a date with his ex. She will also instigate Kavya against Vanraj and says that he has destroyed her life like he ruined Anu's life.