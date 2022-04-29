Anupamaa BIG twist: Anuj-Anu to get engaged; Baa's evil plans to stop their wedding and more

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu get ready for their engagement ceremony. The Shah family prepares for a lavish function. On the other hand, Bapuji tries to hide his illness from Anu and his family. He goes to the doctor with GK and gets to know that he will have to undergo surgery at the earliest. Bapuji gets nervous after knowing about his surgery. Also Read - TRP Report Week 16: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 back in top 5; Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein climb chart with steady ratings

Anuj arrives for the engagement ceremony at the Shah house and searches for Anu. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj comes to Shah house along with mother Devika and sister Malvika. Shah's family welcomes them. Anuj will go to get his Anupamaa for the ceremony. He gets mesmerized by looking at Anupamaa and the two arrive at the ceremony holding each other's hands. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sriti Jha in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Tejasswi Prakash fills in for Divya Agarwal, Afsana Khan at Karan Kundrra's Bechari success bash and more

On the other hand, Baa will call her mother to stop the wedding of Anupamaa and Anuj. But, mamaji will not allow Baa to ruin the happiness of his family. He will threaten Baa to stay away from Anuj and Anu's wedding. Also Read - Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale FINALLY reveals whether she really dyed her hair blue in latest photoshoot

Meanwhile, Rakhi will not let Anuj and Anupamaa stay happy on the day of their engagement. She will make Anu feel jealous as she will pass rude comments to her in front of all the guests.