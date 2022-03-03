In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu reveals the news of Kinjal's pregnancy, and the entire Shah family beams with joy. She is then unable to express her love towards Anuj in front of her family. She cries her heart out after knowing that she could not tell her family that she wants to marry Anuj and spend the rest of her life with him. Anuj tries to console Anu as she feels guilty about herself. She tells Anuj that she wants to marry him and hugs him tightly. Anuj does not believe as Anu finally reveals her love towards him. Also Read - TRP List Week 8: Anupamaa retains top position, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie see a jump in ratings

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the Shah family will plan to celebrate Anu's birthday and Anuj will reach the venue with a box of sweets. Baa will stop Anu from celebrating her birthday and will say that it is not her age to celebrate her birthday. Baupji will make Baa understand. Baa will then advise Kinjal to quit her job. On the other hand, Rakhi Dave will enter the Shah house and will get happy knowing about her daughter's pregnancy. Rakhi will then start insulting Anu and Vanraj. She will shower love on her daughter and tell everyone that she will host a lavish baby shower for her.

Rakhi will then tell Kinjal to leave the Shah house as she says that her grandchild will not grow up with the Shah family. Anu and others get shocked listening to Rakhi. Soon, she will get to know about Toshu's extramarital affair. What will happen next? Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa.