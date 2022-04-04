Anupamaa BIG twist: Anuj-Anu to start their wedding preparations; Baa-Vanraj plan to ruin their marriage

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj are excited about their wedding, while Baa and Vanraj are trying their level best to stop their marriage. Baa is not happy with Anu and Anuj's relationship and will not allow them to get married. While, on the other hand, she also stopped Bapuji to spend money on Anu's wedding. Anuj tells Devika about his dream wedding and plans to fulfill his desires. Also Read - Anupamaa - Namaste America: Puja Banerjee joins the cast of Rupali Ganguly's show; to play Rittika, Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey's love interest

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Bapuji will get angry with Vanraj as he comes home. Baa will tell Bapuji that he will not spend money on Anu's marriage as they will come on the road. Anupamaa will support Bapuji and will agree with Baa's decision. Anu tries to convince Anuj to do court marriage.

Anuj's dreams will be broken after Anu tells him the problem. Anuj will also deny an expensive wedding and the two will decide to have a low-key marriage. Anuj and Anupamaa will then announce the news of their marriage to the family group. As Anuj and Anupamaa will return home, Toshu will lose his temper with them. Toshu's friend will make fun of him by calling Anuj his second father. Toshu will then insult Anu for leaving him embarrassed for the rest of his life.

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupama fanpage (@anupama_fanpage_serial)

Toshu will then try to slap his friends and Anu will stop him. Toshu will scream at Anupamaa and will start taunting her.