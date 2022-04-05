Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Anuj-Anu make most of courtship period; Malvika fires Vanraj from office

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu is all set to get married to Anuj and plans to have a simple marriage after Baa gets upset with Bapuji as he agrees to pay for her wedding. Baa and Vanraj try their level best to stop Anuj and Anu's wedding. Anuj's sister Malvika will re-enter and create chaos in their lives. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's house radiates warmth, comfort and style – view pics

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu calls Bapuji and tells him that she does not want him to spend anything on her wedding. She makes Anuj understand that they cannot have a lavish wedding and even he agrees with her. Anu tries to convince Bapuji and says that this time Baa is right. Bapuji then returns all the jewelry to Baa and she gets upset with his attitude.

On the other hand, Anuj and Anu return home. Anu trips and is about to fall when Anuj holds her. Toshu's friends watch Anuj and Anupamaa romancing and make fun of them. They tell Toshu that Anuj is his second father. Toshu loses his calm on them and uses abusive words. Toshu is about to raise his hand on them when Anu stops him. In anger, he insults Anupamaa and tries to degrade her.

On the other hand, Anu will try to calm down Toshu, but he does not listen to her. He will accuse Anu of ruining his life. Suddenly, Malvika will enter the Shah house and Vanraj tells Toshu and Kavya to leave the office. Malvika's strict decision leaves Vanraj shocked. Before the wedding, Anuj and Anupamaa try to spend quality time together and are happy in their zone. Anu blushes seeing Anuj looking at her.