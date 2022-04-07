Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Kavya to divorce Vanraj; Malvika hands over the business to Anuj

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj are quite excited about their marriage, while on the other side Baa and Vanraj try their level best to stop their wedding. Toshu insults Anupamaa and says that she has embarrassed him with her relationship with Anuj. Toshu's anger leaves Shah's family shocked. On the other hand, Malvika renters into Vanraj's life and throws him, Toshu, and Kavya out of her company. Vanraj gets shocked by her decision. Malvika tells the Shah family that they can't stop Anuj and Anu's marriage. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly reveals her father had to sell their house after a Dharmendra film got delayed

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu will try to talk to Toshu, but he will scream at her. After an arguement with Anu, Toshu will fight with his wife Kinjal. He will keep repeating that Anu and Anuj's wedding is wrong. Kinjal tries to make Toshu understand that he needs to change his thinking.

On the other hand, Malvika will hand over the business back to Anuj and will start staying in his house. Anuj will refuse to accept Malvika's business. Malvika will get surprised by his decision. Meanwhile, Kavya will cry her heart out in front of Rakhi and tell her to help them. Rakhi will tell Kavya to part ways with Vanraj after getting a good job.

Vanraj will then break his partnership with Malvika and will understand her plan. He will then tear the partnership paers. What will happen next?