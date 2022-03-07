In the current episode of Anupamaa, the entire Shah family celebrates Anu's birthday. Before Anu decides to reveal her love for Anuj in front of her family, Kinjal falls unconscious. Anu comes to know that Kinjal is pregnant and beams with joy. The entire Shah family gets happy after hearing the good news and celebrating it on a large scale. But Toshu is unhappy with his wife being pregnant. He tells his wife Kinjal that she does not want to be a father right now. Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta, Anupamaa win big - view complete winners list

In the upcoming episode, Kinjal tries her level best to convince Toshu but he does not agree with her. Anu, Vanraj, Baa, Bapuji, and others are seen discussing the names of the unborn baby. Pakhi apologizes to Anu for missing her birthday celebrations. Baa informs Pakhi that she will soon be an aunt. She congratulates Toshu and he loses his calm at her. He tells the entire family that he is not ready at the moment to take responsibility for the child.

Anupama, Vanraj, Baa, and Bapuji try to convince him but he does not listen to them. Anu reaches home post-Toshu's verdict and Anuj makes halwa for her. She gets emotional seeing the halwa and apologies to Anuj for not spending time with him. She seeks forgiveness for giving her family priority over him. Anuj understands her and says that taking care of the family is not a bad thing. He supports Anu.

Watch the promo -

On the other hand, Rakhi creates ruckus in the Shah house and tells everyone that she will take Kinjal along with her. But, Kinjal refuses to go with her mother. Rakhi gets angry and loses her calm at Anu. She tells Anu to leave Anuj's house and tells her to stay with Kinjal. What will happen next in Anupamaa?