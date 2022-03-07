Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Toshu refuses to take responsibility of his unborn baby; Rakhi Dave tells Anu to leave her house

Toshu refuses to accept the responsibility of his unborn child and tells Kinjal he does not want to be a father now. Anupamaa, Vanraj and others get shocked to hear his decision. Rakhi Dave insults Anu and tells her to take care of Kinjal.