In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu are all set to get married soon. Their families are enjoying themselves at the pre-wedding festivities. Post, Anuj and Anupamaa's engagement, the two are all excited for the new phase in their lives. On the other hand, Baa and Vanraj are upset seeing the couple happy. They try their level best to ruin their happiness. The Shah family is preparing for Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding rituals.

Anupamaa and Vanraj kids plan to call Anuj 'papa'

While preparing for the wedding, the kids decide to call Anuj 'papa'. Vanraj overhears their conversation and feels insecure. He plans to teach Anuj a lesson for life. He does not want Anuj to separate his kids from him. He will leave no stones unturned in keeping Anuj away from his family.

Bapuji's medical reports to reach Shah's house

Bapuji's medical reports will accidentally reach the Shah house. Baa will be searching for the gifts when the medical report will fall on the floor. Bapuji gets scared seeing the medical reports. Suddenly, Rakhi interrupts Baa and takes her away.

Singer to perform in Anupamaa and Anuj's mehendi ceremony

Singer Mika Singh will enter the show and he will set the stage on fire with his performance. Mika Singh will be introduced as Anuj's friend who will entertain everyone during the mehendi ceremony and will also promote his upcoming reality show 'Mika ki Voti'.

Vanraj to take Anuj to the forest

During the sangeet ceremony, Vanraj will take Anuj with him to the forest. Within no time, the two will get into an argument and an unfortunate incident will take place. Vanraj will threaten Anuj that he will never let him and Anupamaa stay happily post their marriage. But, instead of getting scared, Anuj will give a befitting reply to Vanraj and shut him.Vanraj's act will leave Anupamaa upset.

Vanraj to file a case of custody in court against Anupamaa

Vanraj will approach the court as he will file a case for the custody of his kids from Anupamaa. On the other hand, Anu will be ready to give the custody of her kids to Vanraj. The two will get into a fight.