Anupamaa: Vanraj to hurt Anuj, Anu's kids planning to call the latter papa; 5 shocking twists that are all set to take place in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu's kids will plan to call Anuj 'papa'. This will leave Vanraj angry. He will plan to ruin Anupamaa and Anuj's happiness. He will take Anuj to the forest and will threaten him.