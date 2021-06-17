Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Kavya demands to have a full-time maid, taunts Anupamaa

The upcoming episode of Anupamaa will witness an interesting twist and audiences will get entertained thoroughly. In the latest episode, Kavya is unable to balance her personal and professional life. While, on the other hand, Anupamaa fulfills her household chores and also keeps her family happy. Kavya returns from the office and gets excited to see food ready. Anupamaa tells her that the food that she has prepared is for her family. She advises Kavya to prepare her food and also to get all the necessary stuff required for cooking. Kavya gets angry and tells Anupamaa to not cook food for her husband Vanraj. Also Read - Ormax TRP List 23rd Week 2021: Indian Idol 12, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa maintain their slots this week

In the upcoming episode, Anupama will begin her normal routine as she wakes up. Soon, two ladies will come and start questioning Anupamaa's stay in Vanraj's house post-divorce. They even question Kavya's stay in the same house. Baa comes and defends Anupamaa by calling her their daughter and not bahu. Anupamaa feels proud and she turns rebel. Now, Anupamaa's latest avatar will shock everyone. She will also be seen giving a fitting reply to them.

On the other hand, Kavya demands to keep a full-time maid who can do all the household chores. She taunts Anupamaa and tells her that a good house maker does not need to cook but needs to be smart. Anupamaa wishes her good luck as she knows the fate ahead. It would be interesting to see what happens next on the show.