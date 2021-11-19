A lot of drama has ensued in the past few weeks on Anupamaa. Right from everyone questioning Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia’s relationship, to Anu slamming all of them down, to her moving out of the Shah house finally and then the most recent. Where Bapuji left Shah house and went to stay with Anupamaa. Jignesh too left the house following Leela’s behaviour with all the members of the family. Now, with Vanraj back home and him realising what all drama took place in his absence, he will be desperate more than ever to set things right. Also Read - Diwali Dhamaka on Anupaama as Anuj Kapadia confesses his love for Anu in front of Vanraj; MaAn’s bond to change forever after this major truth bomb - Watch

He is angry and disappointed with Baa for what she has made his father, dear Bapuji go through. Leela will also expose Kavya and how she had been manipulating and instigating her against Anupamaa, which all led to things to get so out of hand. Vanraj is angry to see his home break down to such a condition. Everyone has lost respect for each other and what is a family with no respect for one another? Also Read - Anupamaa major twist: Anuj Kapadia to get drunk and confess his love for Anu in front of Vanraj?

Vanraj will now understand Kavya’s real intentions. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Vanraj realise how on one hand Anupamaa did everything, made so many sacrifices, adjustments and faced taunts and challenges to keep the Shah house united, Kavya has only done everything possible to break the home and the family. Vanraj will realise Anupamaa’s true worth. He will somewhere regret his decision to leave Anu and marry Kavya. Also Read - Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain: 5 times Vibhuti became a victim of bad luck

The man whom we see in an angry avatar all the time, will now feel remorse for all his actions and words against Anupamaa. He will also try to mend his bond with his ex wife and try to bring her back to the Shah house.

But will Anupamaa be able to put all that has happened with her behind her? Will she be able to forgive Leela and Vanraj? Will she ever be able to live with them in the same hour and care for them the same way she used to before moving out? Will it be her dedicated love for Bapuji and belief in the institution of the family that will lead her to forgive and forget everything and move into the Shah house? All these questions will be answered in the next few episodes of Anupamaa.

The Star Plus show which stars , , and Sudhanshu Panday amongst others, has been ruling the TRP charts. And with the upcoming twists and turns in the show, it will continue to maintain it position. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more.