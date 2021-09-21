Star Plus’ TV show Anupamaa is gearing up with newer twists and turns and fans are excited about what will happen next. Well, we are here to give you all the dope of what you can expect from the show in tonight’s episode. Also Read - Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna get goofy on Bachpan Ka Pyaar and make us root for MaAn

Time to celebrate

It is Ganesh Chaturthi time and Anuj is on cloud 9 to have Anupamaa grace his abode. He will blush, be awkward and the scenes between him and Anu will be to watch out for. The two look perfect together and their chemistry will be a treat to watch in tonight’s episode. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj and Kavya fight over Anuj Kapadia; latter vows to not let Anupamaa face troubles alone

GK ka tadka

GK has been rooting for MaAn from day 1, just like all of us fans. And even though he was warned by Anuj to not create any embarrassing moments, GK will not be able to stop himself and comment on Anu and Anuj making the two feel awkward.

Faceoff with Vanraj

Vanraj is angry on Anupamaa for various reasons. His ego has been hurt, he is jealous over Anu and Anuj’s bond and is unable to digest that Anupamaa can also be someone, apart from just being the Shah bahu. In a classic revenge, he will oust Anupamaa from the Shah’s café. He will delete all Anupamaa special items from the menu and tell Anu to now worry only about her five-star hotel since starting now, she has nothing to do with the café.

Anupamaa’s retort

Anupamaa is not someone to take things lying low. She will have an interesting comeback to Vanraj’s words and act and it will leave everyone stunned and fans impressed.

A divided family

This new feud between Vanraj and Anupamaa over Anuj Kapadia will divide the Shah family like never before. While Samar, Babuji and Kinjal are on Anu’s side, Baa and Paritosh will side with Vanraj and Kavya.

Kavya’s master plan

Kavya will make Vanraj see sense and motivate him to not ruin relationship with Anuj. On the other hand, she will also try to instigate Baa against Anupamaa so that she doesn’t join Team Anupamaa with Babuji.

Devika to bring Anu and Anuj closer

Devika is elated to see that Anu has accepted Anuj’s offer and they have become business partners. But she is not happy with just this partnership. She has bigger plans for them and she knows that Anu or Anuj will not take that step on their own since they are too innocent and on the other hand Vanraj and Kavya are too chaalaak. So she will decide to come up with ideas to bring MaAn closer.

All in all, the upcoming episode of Anupamaa and the ones after that this week will be quite exciting. Do not miss your favourite show and stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all updates.