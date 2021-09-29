In today's episode of Anupamaa, audiences will witness a major twist that will change the equation between the Shah family. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show popular among the masses. Tiem and again the show has topped the TRP charts with their simple yet unique storyline. Also Read - Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain: 5 times Vibhuti became a victim of bad luck

Audiences will get to see a physical fight between Vanraj Shah and Anuj Kapadia. In the last episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya came back to Mumbai and shocked Anupamaa and Anuj. Vanraj loses his calm seeing Anupamaa and Anuj's happiness. He does not leave an opportunity to taunt Anupamaa and leaves her upset. Anupamaa and Anuj leave from there and after that Kavya scolds Vanraj for his behavior. She even tells Vanraj that his jealousy of seeing Anupamaa happy with Anuj will affect their future. Kavya even tells Vanraj that his constant fight with Anuj will destroy them and they won't the latter won't give them the job.

Anupamaa gets emotional post-Vanraj's indecent behavior. Anuj asks her if she is okay and she apologizes to him for Vanraj's rude behavior. Anupamaa remembers how Vanraj asked her to click some romantic pictures with Anuj as he cannot see them getting close. She gets angry with Vanraj who cannot see her happy.

Anuj takes Anupamaa to a restaurant to have food. Vanraj and Kavya come to the same restaurant. Anuj starts choking while he eats food and Anupamaa pats on his back. Vanraj sees them and taunts Anupamaa saying that she is maligning his family's reputation by doing all this. Vanraj says, 'Business class flying, beach pe ghumna and now candle night dinner, tumhari toh lottery lag gayi'. He continues taunting Anupamaa as he says when she was in Ahmedabad she had shame, but now as no one is watching her she is doing what she wants to. Vanraj crosses all limits when he says that college spark has turned into a full-fledged fire.

Anupamaa gives it back to Vanraj and asks him what rights he has on her to ask her such filthy questions? She says, 'Parayi aurat ke zindagi mein dhakal dere hain aap'. Anupamaa tells him that she has accepted Kavya in his life while he cannot accept her friend. Vanraj finally accepts he gets jealous seeing Anupamaa with Anuj and says 'Jalan hoti hai mujhe, nahi honi chahiye jalan, but hoti hai jalan. Gussa aata hai mujhe'.

Vanraj shares his feeling for Anupamaa and says that he fights a lot with Kavya. He tells Anupamaa that he has not moved on in life while she has. Meanwhile, at the restaurant, two boys mix some vodka with juice for their friends but it accidentally goes to Anuj and Vanraj. The two get into a fight.

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj and Anuj dance their hearts out after getting drunk. Later, Anuj confesses to Vanraj that he loves Anupamaa as he says, 'I Love Anupama'. Anupamaa overhears their conversation. What will happen next?