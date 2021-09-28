Anupamaa is going to get more and more interesting in the coming weeks. What with the growing closeness between Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). However, one thing that has been bothering the makers is the amount of online hate ’s character of Vanraj, Anupamaa’s ex husband has been receiving of late. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING Twists to unfold this week in your favourite TV shows

Before the divorce happened, everyone shipped Vanraj and Anupamaa and prayed that all differences between the two are sorted out and Vanraj chooses Anupamaa instead of Kavya. In fact, even when there was an attempt to create a different angle with in the show, it didn't quite take off. However, things have changed now.

Fans are so much in love with the new jodi of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia that they anyone who come between them is going to face fans' wrath. And on the top of this hate list of Vanraj. Fans are zapped by the fact that despite his divorce with Anupamaa and marriage to Kavya, why does he keep throwing his weight around, taunting Anu, setting rules for her and always trying to put her down. He has been constantly interfering in her life and fans are not okay with his behavior. Vanraj's character is being constantly trolled on social media. While the makers had envisioned that there will be negativity surrounding this a few character, given the new development in Anu's life, they didn't fathom that Vanraj will be targeted so much. He is an imperative to the show and the makers have decided to do something to control this hate and anger that fans are harboring towards Sudhanshu Pandey's character.

A source from the show tells us that the makers are planning to change the track on the show to ensure that fans start seeing Vanraj in a different light. “Fans love Anupamaa and after what Vanraj has done to her, they will sure never love him, like they love Anuj’s character. However, in the coming episodes, audience will get to see a new side of Vanraj,” revealed the source.

Further heightening our excitement, the source said, “Vanraj will accept, admit and open up about his feelings for Anupamaa. While he has always maintained that he never loved her, he will himself realise his true feelings for her. This will also make him tone down a little in his attitude and arrogance towards his ex-wife.” The source said that while Vanraj and Anupamaa are on different paths, the character is being tweaked in a way that fans will know what Sudhanshu feels, and his acceptance of his wrongdoings and his true feelings will make him a little likeable to the audience, if not lovable. Well, some really interesting twists and turns coming our way for sure. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on your favourite show.