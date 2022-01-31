Anupamaa SPOILER TWIST: Malvika plans to handover Anuj's entire business to Vanraj

Anupamaa's show is currently ruling the television screens and viewers' hearts with its on-point storyline and plot. The show has always managed to top the TRP charts. The current storyline of Anupamaa is focusing on Anu's new life and Vanraj's evil plan against Anuj. On one side Baa and Vanraj's hatred for Anu is increasing day by day and they are finding new ways to put her down. While, on the other hand, Anuj is motivating Anu to do better in life. Anuj and Anupamaa are seen discussing Malvika and Vanraj's closeness when the former suddenly feels that he might lose his business. Anu is then seen supporting him and motivating him. Also Read - Anupamaa: Has Rupali Ganguly become the highest-paid actress of Indian TV? Here's what we know [Exclusive]

Meanwhile, Malvika confessed to Anu that she is in love with Vanraj. Anu tries to make Mukku realize that Vanraj is not the right man for her, but she does not listen. Mukku tells Anupamaa that she does not want anything in return from Vanraj, but only his love. She tries to make Vanraj happy and goes to any extent to do it. Anuj overhears their conversation and expresses his anger on Anu. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi, Madalsa Sharma, and more TV actresses who opened up about their SHOCKING casting couch experience

Watch the promo here - Also Read - Bigg Boss: Rupali Ganguly, Jay Bhanushali, Nehha Pendse and 12 more celebs who FAILED to impress on Salman Khan's show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⭐STAR_PLUS⭐ (@starplusserial__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RupRavxMaAn (@anu_anuj_aur_maan)

In the upcoming episode, Mukku knows that Anuj will not let her be with Vanraj and will try every possible way to create a rift between them. As earlier also, Anuj had created differences between Malvika and her lover. This time, Mukku decides to go to any extent for Vanraj and plans to hand over the entire business to him. Malvika wants to make Vanraj happy and makes his dream come true. How will Anuj adn Anupamaa stop Malvika from doing this? Will Vanraj's plan get successful in making Anu and Anuj sad? Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa.