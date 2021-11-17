Anupamaa actress is in a celebratory mood as the gorgeous actress has crossed 2 million followers mark on her Instagram. The actress took to her Instagram and has penned down a heartfelt note for her fans. She expressed her happiness and was full of gratitude. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaariyaan and more: Here are some juicy spoilers of your favourite TV shows to look forward to tonight

Her note read, 'Gratitude??Gratitude??Gratitude??

2 Million!❣️

As I think about the massiveness of this number,for all the love for me and Anupamaa …..I wish I could connect personally with each heart In this journey, write a thank you to each of you, and thank my stars a zillion times for giving me all of you by my side.

The connection is infinite, the love infinite, truly… I love you all for all that you do! Congratulations to all of u for this milestone❤️

We are a 2 million family now…. and hope that we keep growing?❤️????

Dil se… Thank You ❤️??

#MyDigitalFamily

#letthecelebrationsbegin #2million #instagood #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #gratitude #blessed #thankyou #jaimatadi #jaimahakal'. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG TWIST: Baa to be left alone as her family gets destroyed; these four people to leave the house

Take a look at her post - Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly to get a makeover in the show? Check out her pics decked up in the prettiest pink outfit, doing a twirl

In the post, Rupali was seen clad in a pink saree and looked beautiful as ever. She left her curly tresses open and we cannot take our eyes off her beauty.

Within no time, Rupali's fans and followers flooded her comments section with immense love and congratulatory notes. The actress has managed to win millions of hearts across the globe with her portrayal of Anupamaa.

Rupali is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos with her fans. Anupamaa has become one of the most-watched shows on television. The makers of the show are trying their level best to add high-intensity drama and twists and turn to the plot. The show is riding high on success and has been ruling the TRP charts since it started airing.