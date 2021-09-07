Actor who essays the role of Vanraj in the most popular TV show Anupamaa recently spoke about his bond with his onscreen daughter Anagha Bhosale. In an interview with a portal, the handsome actor Sudhanshu got candid and spoke his heart out about his strong bond with Anagha. He said, 'I treat her like my daughter. Every time I see her and talk to her I feel that I wish I had one daughter as I have two sons, but she fills that space for me. Anagha is too cute and an adorable kid I have really fun shooting reels, pictures and playing around with her.' Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna REVEALS how he's preparing for his look as Anuj Kapadia in the Rupali Ganguly starrer

Both Sudhanshu and Anagha share a lot of pictures with each other and this proves their strong connection with one another. The two give everyone father-daughter goals. A few days back, the actor shared a lovely picture with his co-star Anagha and captioned it as, 'MY FAVOURITE CHILD ON SET WHO FULFILLS MY DESIRE OF HAVING A DAUGHTER , ALWAYS MAKING ME LAUGH WITH HER IDIOSYNCRASIES..

GOD KEEP U BLESSED ALWAYS

@anagha_bhosale

#daughter #father #fatherdaughter #blessed

JAI MAHAKAAL'.

Talking about the show Anupamaa, the current track is witnessing a lot of drama and audiences are getting their daily dose of entertainment. The makers are trying their best to add the perfect blend of drama and entertainment quotient to the show.