Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey finally addresses rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly; hints at all not being well

Anupamaa actor who essays the role of Vanraj in the show has finally addressed rumors of a rift between him and his co-star . Well, this started when there were rumors that all is not well between Anupamaa's lead actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly. There were rumors which stated that two groups have been formed on the sets – Rupali with Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne, while the other side has Sudhanshu, , Paras Kalnawat, and Anagha Bhosle.

Recently, Sudhanshu shared the promo of the show on his Instagram, but he did not tag Rupali in it. This led to rumors about the rift between the two.

Well, in an interview with a web portal, the actor said, 'These are such silly things that people create. I don't even understand how their minds work. How will I achieve anything in my career by untagging someone? Generally, the practice is to tag people who are associated with the picture and mostly I copy-paste the link I get from someone on my social media. When the show started, Rupali and I posted many videos together because we were married in the show. Now, I am married to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), so obviously, to promote the track, we will post videos together.'

He further added saying, 'Rupali and I are good co-actors and friends, too. There is nothing wrong between us. And a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day. There are so many times when you don’t agree on something and get a little upset but then it is over. And that happens not only with actors working on the sets, it also happens between two individuals at home. Rift or cold war are too strong words to use'.

Yesterday, actress Madalsa Sharma who essays the role of Kavya in the show dismissed the rumors and called them 'rubbish'.

Well, in the current track of Anupamaa, Kavya hires a full-time maid but faces trouble handling her. On the other hand, Vanraj takes up the job in a cafe and Kavya gets upset with it. Meanwhile, Anupamaa enjoys her life as she takes care of her family.