Popular telly actor who is currently seen playing the role of Vanraj in the Anupamaa show has gained a lot of eyeballs with his negative character. His character has turned out to be a game-changer and people love to hate him. Sudhanshu has become a household name and managed to win hearts with his perfect portrayal of the negative character. In an interview with ETimes, Sudhanshu spoke about how Vanraj changed his life for good and the success that he received from this show that he did not receive from his big-budget Bollywood films.

Sudhanshu said that it is an overwhelming feeling for an actor when the project becomes a massive hit and people start recognizing the actors. He even said that people hate his character Vanraj Shah, but he considers their hate as love for him. He even added saying that people come to him and tell him that if Vanraj was not there in the show, they will have nothing to watch as there will not be any drama. Sudhanshu said that he gets a lot of love and hate from the audience. He explained how he gets hate messages from the Anupamaa fans and said that if he did not get those messages he would get worried that he might be doing something wrong.

Sudhanshu spoke about the success of Anupamaa and how people look up to it. He said that he had not imagined that the show would be such a great hit. Sudhanshu said, 'I have done close to 48 films and some of them have been big-budget ones. I made a debut with Akshay and actresses like , , have been my heroines in my films. But the popularity I've got from Anupamaa, I have not experienced anything like this before even after doing these big-budget films.'

Sudhanshu said that he fears that audiences won't start hating his character Vanraj. He said how people come to him and say that they love how he brilliantly performs the character and strikes a perfect balance. Talking about Anupamaa's current episode track, Anu and Anuj got married, while Kavya demanded divorce from Vanraj. On the other hand, Anuj decides to adopt Anu, a little girl from the orphanage and Kinjal faces miscarriage.