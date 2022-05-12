Anupamaa Top 5 shocking twists: Anu refuses to marry Anuj, Bapuji to breathe his last and more

In the current episode of Anupamaa, the entire Shah fanily prepares for Anu and Anuj's pre-wedding festivities. Bapuji's health deteriorates during the pre-wedding ceremonies and he falls unconscious. Vanraj gets angry at Anupamaa and vents his anger on her. Anuj comes to Anupamaa's rescue and gets into a fight with Vanraj. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat aka Samar's on-screen girlfriend Alma Hussein's hot pics will make you sweat

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu cries her heart out seeing Bapuji. Suddenly, Bapuji will gain consciousness and Anu goes to meet him.

Anupamaa will refuse to marry Anuj

Anupamaa gets nervous seeing Bapuji's condition and will refuse to marry Anuj. On the other hand, Bapuji will blackmail Anupamaa and will tell her that if she does not marry, then she will lose him forever. Bapuji's words scare Vanraj as he even refuses to go to the hospital.

Anupamaa's kids force Vanraj to attend the wedding

Vanraj and Baa will refse tp attened Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. The children will try to convince them to attend the marriage. Toshu and Samar will talk to Vanraj, who initially shows attitude, but later gets convinced to attend the wedding.

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupama_x_imlie (@imlie_x_anupama)

Anupamaa's haldi ceremony to take place

As Bapuji's health improves, the family members will start prepping for Anupamaa's haldi ceremony. Anuj and Anupamaa will wear yellow outfits for the ceremony.

Samar's girlfriend will enter the show

TV actress Alma Hussain has been roped in to play the role of Nandini, Samar's girlfriend. Her arrival into the Shah house will create a ruckus.

Kavya will take part in Anupamaa's haldi ceremony

The family's will organize a haldi ceremony for Anupamaa and Anuj. Kavya will add colours to the ceremony as she will actively take part in all the functions.