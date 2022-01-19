, , and starrer Anupamaa have kept audiences hooked to their popular TV show. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in maintaining their number one spot on the TRP charts. Well, there are reports that the makers of Anupamaa are planning to bring a leap in their show which will add more twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Here is a look at the 5 upcoming socking twists in Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa and Anuj FINALLY come closer and fans go gaga over their intense romance – view pics

Pakhi to run away with Malvika's ex-husband Akshay

Pakhi who is preparing to go to the US will run with Malvika's ex-husband Akshay. As Pakhi did not get the support of Anupamaa and the entire Shah family, she plans to run away with Akshay. Post the leap, Pakhi's life will change drastically.

Malvika and Pakhi to become 'sautan'

Well, Malvika has not forgotten her past traumas given to her by Akshay. Once again her past will be in front of her as Pakhi will become her sautan. After the leap, Pakhi will return to India with Akshay and this will leave Malvika and others shocked.

Kavya to become a mother soon

Kavya who had left the Shah house after seeing Vanraj getting close to Malvika has returned. While Vanraj is planning to ruin Anuj's business and is using Malvika for the same. His plans will get ruined when Kavya will inform him that she is pregnant and will soon become a mother.

Samar will marry someone else

Samar and Nandini will get separated forver. After the leap, Samar will marry someone else and not Nandini.

Watch the promo here -

Anupamaa's troubles to increase

Anupamaa's problems will increase post-Akshay's entry into the Shah house. Malvika and Pakhi's equation will change due to Akshay. How will Anupamaa deal with the new problem?