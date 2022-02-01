Anupamaa Big twist: Anu-Anuj go on a date, Vanraj-Mukku head to Mumbai, Babuji to get MaAn married

Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anu and Anuj will go on a date and their fans will enjoy their on-screen chemistry. On the other hand, Vanraj-Malvika will head to Mumbai for a business deal. Baa and Bapuji will plan to get Anu-Anuj married.