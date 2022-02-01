Anupamaa's show has kept the viewers on the edge of the seats with their current storyline which is revolving around Anu and Anuj's chemistry and Vanraj and Malvika's closeness. In the current episode, Mukku tells Anupamaa that she has started liking Vanraj. Anuj overhears their conversation and fumes in anger. On the other hand, Vanraj convinces Mukku to take him to Mumbai for the business deal. Vanraj has made an evil plan against Anuj and Anupamaa. Malvika tells Anu and Anuj that she and Vanraj will shift to Mumbai this week itself. Anuj warns Mukku against working with Vanraj and tells her to break her partnership with him immediately. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC and more: Actors who REJECTED these Top TV shows

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Malvika's decision to leave for Mumbai with Vanraj will leave Anuj in anger. On the other hand, Anupamaa tells Anuj to take a break from work and takes him out. Anuj feels overjoyed as Anupamaa takes him out on a date. Anuj gets ready to go out with Anupamaa and starts praising her. Anupamaa starts blushing and the two will be seen enjoying their first date. The two go to a park and start playing badminton. While playing, Anuj slips and is about to fall, when Anupamaa saves him. She holds his hand and Anuj gets happy seeing her worried for him. She then hugs him tightly and he asks her if anything would have happened to him. Anu tells him 'Anupamaa ke hote hue Anuj ko kuch nahin ho sakta'. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Umar Riaz's father slams Karan Kundrra's eviction, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly becomes the highest-paid ITV actress and more

In the Shah house, Bapuji starts thinking about Anuj and Anupamaa's marriage. He tells Baa that Anuj and Anupama should get married soon. Both Baa and Bapuji tell Vanraj to keep a professional relationship with Mukku and stay away from her. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER TWIST: Malvika plans to handover Anuj's entire business to Vanraj

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀɴᴜᴘᴀᴍᴀ ᴀɴᴜᴊ ᴋᴀᴘᴀᴅɪᴀ ? (@maan.inspiration)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupama_143 (@aanupama_143)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Fanpage (@anupama_always_rockzz)

Anuj will not allow Mukku to go with Vanraj and will try his level best to create differences between them. What do you think will happen next? Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa.